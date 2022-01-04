 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

SCP: Pandemic update for 4 January 2022

Patch Notes: December 21st - January 3rd

Share · View all patches · Build 7967155 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

MAP

  • Added Sewer PVP map blockout
  • Fixed some streaming issues in the map
  • Added new areas to the generator/storage room

GAMEPLAY

  • Added MK18
  • Added 3 new suppressors: Wolfman 9mm, Salvo 12G, and SOCOM RC2
  • Optimized PVP testing map
  • Added door kicking
  • Added hinge shooting
  • Added the ability to shoot outdoor handles with shotguns and snipers
  • Added zombies breaking doors
  • Improved recoil sway
  • Forced braced aim during night vision
  • Added new achievements
  • Added copy to and paste from clipboard to text widgets

VISUALS

  • Added/improved NV laser visuals
  • Improved existing 9mm suppressor
  • Updated Stribog and MP5 models to have more polys around the iron sights
  • Updated MP5 to have new handguard with mlock when using attachments
  • Added unique particle effects when firing suppressed
  • Improved telescopic sight masking
  • Improved surface variation and added puddles
  • Improved the notification widgets animation speed to make it more responsive
  • Added iridescence to the shared weapon shader
  • Added LODs to more assets
  • Optimized view distance settings
  • Updated mossberg textures

SERVERS

  • Added whitelist support to servers
  • Improved networking for bashing
  • Admin cam now requires the player to be an administrator (this can be disabled in server config)
  • Reimplemented steam sockets for better security and reliability of networking
  • Added UI for modifying P2P session settings
  • Added community messages and join messages
  • Improved reliability of joining servers

AI

  • Improved 173 kill behavior
  • Slightly optimized 173
  • Improved 173 networking
  • Made zombies prefer to investigate nearby
  • Improved performance of zombies

AUDIO

  • Added sound cues for some horde spawns
  • Improved reverb effects for occluded objects
  • Added basic bullet casing sounds
  • Improved zombie footstep and loop audibility and range
  • Fixed zombies having reverb and attenuation applied twice, making them too quiet

FIXES

  • Fixed a bug where password dialogue would not show up on passworded servers
  • Fixed a bug where 173 would guard bodies it killed
  • Fixed bullet casings not colliding with floors
  • Fixed the workbench screen still being visible when dying in the workbench
  • Fixed gun remaining in the workbench after death
  • Fixed some networking issues
  • Fixed some map holes and issues
  • Fixed some issues with loading screens not ending
  • Improved logging for debugging and crash reports
  • Fixed some achievement issues

Changed depots in indev branch

View more data in app history for build 7967155
Pandemic Main Branch Depot 872671
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.