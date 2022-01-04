Patch Notes: December 21st - January 3rd

MAP
- Added Sewer PVP map blockout
- Fixed some streaming issues in the map
- Added new areas to the generator/storage room
GAMEPLAY
- Added MK18
- Added 3 new suppressors: Wolfman 9mm, Salvo 12G, and SOCOM RC2
- Optimized PVP testing map
- Added door kicking
- Added hinge shooting
- Added the ability to shoot outdoor handles with shotguns and snipers
- Added zombies breaking doors
- Improved recoil sway
- Forced braced aim during night vision
- Added new achievements
- Added copy to and paste from clipboard to text widgets
VISUALS
- Added/improved NV laser visuals
- Improved existing 9mm suppressor
- Updated Stribog and MP5 models to have more polys around the iron sights
- Updated MP5 to have new handguard with mlock when using attachments
- Added unique particle effects when firing suppressed
- Improved telescopic sight masking
- Improved surface variation and added puddles
- Improved the notification widgets animation speed to make it more responsive
- Added iridescence to the shared weapon shader
- Added LODs to more assets
- Optimized view distance settings
- Updated mossberg textures
SERVERS
- Added whitelist support to servers
- Improved networking for bashing
- Admin cam now requires the player to be an administrator (this can be disabled in server config)
- Reimplemented steam sockets for better security and reliability of networking
- Added UI for modifying P2P session settings
- Added community messages and join messages
- Improved reliability of joining servers
AI
- Improved 173 kill behavior
- Slightly optimized 173
- Improved 173 networking
- Made zombies prefer to investigate nearby
- Improved performance of zombies
AUDIO
- Added sound cues for some horde spawns
- Improved reverb effects for occluded objects
- Added basic bullet casing sounds
- Improved zombie footstep and loop audibility and range
- Fixed zombies having reverb and attenuation applied twice, making them too quiet
FIXES
- Fixed a bug where password dialogue would not show up on passworded servers
- Fixed a bug where 173 would guard bodies it killed
- Fixed bullet casings not colliding with floors
- Fixed the workbench screen still being visible when dying in the workbench
- Fixed gun remaining in the workbench after death
- Fixed some networking issues
- Fixed some map holes and issues
- Fixed some issues with loading screens not ending
- Improved logging for debugging and crash reports
- Fixed some achievement issues
Changed depots in indev branch