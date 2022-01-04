 Skip to content

Motor Town: Behind The Wheel update for 4 January 2022

0.6.1+1 Hotfix Patch Note

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Improved
  • [Internet Radio] TruckerFM's URL is changed to http://mt.radio.truckers.fm/
  • [Camera] Invert Mouse vertical camera rotation option is added (Thanks to Springhare and Decion)

Bug Fixed
  • Some vehicle's paint color become white (Thanks to vcharng and [GTY]Lou)

  • Roadside objects like Trees and Street lights were missing (Thanks to Lightpyro)

  • Trailer's landing gear doesn't work randomly (Thanks to Maniac2461)

  • [Vehicle] Elisa Police's front-left blinker didn't work (Thanks to Legeden)

