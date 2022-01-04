0.6.1+1 Hotfix Patch Note

Improved
- [Internet Radio] TruckerFM's URL is changed to http://mt.radio.truckers.fm/
- [Camera] Invert Mouse vertical camera rotation option is added (Thanks to Springhare and Decion)
Bug Fixed
- Some vehicle's paint color become white (Thanks to vcharng and [GTY]Lou)
- Roadside objects like Trees and Street lights were missing (Thanks to Lightpyro)
- Trailer's landing gear doesn't work randomly (Thanks to Maniac2461)
- [Vehicle] Elisa Police's front-left blinker didn't work (Thanks to Legeden)
Changed files in this update