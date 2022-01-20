Resurgence: Canova's Casino is now live!

Jason enters the casino after suspecting the mobster and casino owner, Enrico Canova, may be behind his daughter's mysterious disappearance. Can he uncover clues to reveal his daughter's whereabouts?
Episode 2 features:
- Full AI character interaction and vivid dialogue cutscenes
- Intense stealth missions
- Mini-games including lock-picking and computer hacking
- Close-quarter combat
- A new set of challenging achievements
This episode will is free for existing players.
Remember: choices matter. The choices you make in episode 2 will alter the course of the series.
