Resurgence: Canova's Casino is now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 7966968 · Last edited 20 January 2022 – 16:32:07 UTC by Wendy

Jason enters the casino after suspecting the mobster and casino owner, Enrico Canova, may be behind his daughter's mysterious disappearance. Can he uncover clues to reveal his daughter's whereabouts?

Episode 2 features:

Full AI character interaction and vivid dialogue cutscenes

Intense stealth missions

Mini-games including lock-picking and computer hacking

Close-quarter combat

A new set of challenging achievements

This episode will is free for existing players.

Remember: choices matter. The choices you make in episode 2 will alter the course of the series.