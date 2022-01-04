Playtesters needed to test the new update!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey there folks!

We're nearing the release of V1.2. To make sure we're all set, we really want to playtest the heck out of it!

So far, the new update has:

New weapons

Rebalanced weapons

The ability to pick your starter weapon

Rebalanced items and perks

Rebalanced chest drop rates and added a new type of chest: The weapon chest.

And other things which are too much to write out here!

We're currently on version 1.2E3 (The E means it's a beta build!). More detailed patchnotes can be found on our discord.

"Well, how do I help?" Great question, Voice-in-my-head #5! We've currently releasing the beta on a branch inside of Steam. It might sound complicated, but it isn't! All you have to know, is that by selecting a different 'branch' of the game in Steam, you switch to the new version.

In order to switch branch:

Go to steam

Right click on Samurai Shampoo in your library

Click on Properties

Click on betas

Select the "updatetestbranch"

If Steam asks for an access code, leave it blank and press ok.

If you ever want to switch back to the 'current' Samurai Shampoo, switch to the 'default' branch instead of the 'updatetestbranch'.

The best way to give us feedback, report bugs, or discuss the update with other fans, you can join our discord. Alternatively, feel free to make a thread in the Steam Forums :)

We're excited to see what you think!

Cheers,

Joey and Luke.

PS. Here's a picture of the new weapon selection screen:

