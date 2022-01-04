Version 0.5742 Alpha

Info

Now you can use with f8 our bugreport system again. Feel free to use more this system and not discord.

Localization

■ Added missing translations

■ Fixed error with some translations

Multiplayer

■ Synced item "beacon01"

■ Synced item "beacon02"

■ Synced item "beacon03"

■ Fixed error with sound, if player paid for items in store

■ Fixed error with show fake character

■ Fixed error with save locations for clients

Activated

■ Activated function to weight item "bottleS" on item "weightingscale01"

■ Activated function to weight item "bottleM" on item "weightingscale01"

■ Activated function to weight item "bottleL" on item "weightingscale01"

Changed

■ Changed season theme for landscape

■ Changed minimap

■ Changed worldmap

■ Changed rotation for item "washingplant01" at the store

■ Changed default spawn location

■ Changed velocity for vehicles, if start moving forward or reverse

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with item "minersmoss" falling through the claim

■ Fixed error with pickup item "metaldetector01" from storage rack in store

■ Fixed error with texture for vehicle "mobilehome01"

■ Fixed error with fill item "bucket01" dirt again, after cleanout in item "goldpan01"

■ Fixed error with fill item "goldpan01" with item "shovel01"

■ Fixed error with attach item "bucket01" to vehicles

■ Fixed error with attach item "bucket01" to item "pushcart01"

■ Fixed error with save progress on claim 00

■ Fixed error with collision for item "table01" if loading up on vehicles

■ Fixed error with collision for item "table02" if loading up on vehicles

■ Fixed error with collision for item "smeltingfurnace01" if loading up on vehicles

■ Fixed error with collision for item "floodlight01" if loading up on vehicles

■ Fixed error with collision for item "floodlight02" if loading up on vehicles

■ Fixed error with interact with buttons for item "washingplant01"

■ Fixed error with interact with handles for item "washingplant01"

■ Fixed error with install item "minersmoss" for item "washingplant01"

■ Fixed error with time for day and night cycle

■ Fixed error with freeze character movements after install item "goldpan01" in item "metaltub01"

■ Fixed error with sending bugreports

■ Fixed some othere reported issues

Savegame

■ Added more variables for item "washingplant01" to savegame

Removed

■ Removed text labels for item "minersmoss"

■ Removed text labels for item "highbanker01"

■ Removed text labels for item "washingplantportable01"

■ Removed text labels for item "washingplant01"