Version 0.5742 Alpha

Info
Now you can use with f8 our bugreport system again. Feel free to use more this system and not discord.
Localization
■ Added missing translations
■ Fixed error with some translations
Multiplayer
■ Synced item "beacon01"
■ Synced item "beacon02"
■ Synced item "beacon03"
■ Fixed error with sound, if player paid for items in store
■ Fixed error with show fake character
■ Fixed error with save locations for clients
Activated
■ Activated function to weight item "bottleS" on item "weightingscale01"
■ Activated function to weight item "bottleM" on item "weightingscale01"
■ Activated function to weight item "bottleL" on item "weightingscale01"
Changed
■ Changed season theme for landscape
■ Changed minimap
■ Changed worldmap
■ Changed rotation for item "washingplant01" at the store
■ Changed default spawn location
■ Changed velocity for vehicles, if start moving forward or reverse
Troubleshooting
■ Fixed error with item "minersmoss" falling through the claim
■ Fixed error with pickup item "metaldetector01" from storage rack in store
■ Fixed error with texture for vehicle "mobilehome01"
■ Fixed error with fill item "bucket01" dirt again, after cleanout in item "goldpan01"
■ Fixed error with fill item "goldpan01" with item "shovel01"
■ Fixed error with attach item "bucket01" to vehicles
■ Fixed error with attach item "bucket01" to item "pushcart01"
■ Fixed error with save progress on claim 00
■ Fixed error with collision for item "table01" if loading up on vehicles
■ Fixed error with collision for item "table02" if loading up on vehicles
■ Fixed error with collision for item "smeltingfurnace01" if loading up on vehicles
■ Fixed error with collision for item "floodlight01" if loading up on vehicles
■ Fixed error with collision for item "floodlight02" if loading up on vehicles
■ Fixed error with interact with buttons for item "washingplant01"
■ Fixed error with interact with handles for item "washingplant01"
■ Fixed error with install item "minersmoss" for item "washingplant01"
■ Fixed error with time for day and night cycle
■ Fixed error with freeze character movements after install item "goldpan01" in item "metaltub01"
■ Fixed error with sending bugreports
■ Fixed some othere reported issues
Savegame
■ Added more variables for item "washingplant01" to savegame
Removed
■ Removed text labels for item "minersmoss"
■ Removed text labels for item "highbanker01"
■ Removed text labels for item "washingplantportable01"
■ Removed text labels for item "washingplant01"
Changed files in this update