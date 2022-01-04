 Skip to content

OverShoot Battle Race update for 4 January 2022

Update Notes for v1.0.89 version

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added auto-scrolling on the chat test message
  • Removed unused button from the chat text area
  • Hide chat icon into multiplayer waiting message
  • Fixed font into MultiPlayer ranking
  • Fixed the error which makes cursor hide after the race was finished
  • Fixed the error which causes a soft-lock game when entering into multiplayer after back from the lobby
  • Do not show the options menu into the lobby when pressing back and having a multiplayer waiting window
  • Fixed some missing Russian translations
  • Added protection to not keep into a soft-lock when the multiplayer race was finished
  • Fixed the error which makes tutorial warning appear many times

