- Added auto-scrolling on the chat test message
- Removed unused button from the chat text area
- Hide chat icon into multiplayer waiting message
- Fixed font into MultiPlayer ranking
- Fixed the error which makes cursor hide after the race was finished
- Fixed the error which causes a soft-lock game when entering into multiplayer after back from the lobby
- Do not show the options menu into the lobby when pressing back and having a multiplayer waiting window
- Fixed some missing Russian translations
- Added protection to not keep into a soft-lock when the multiplayer race was finished
- Fixed the error which makes tutorial warning appear many times
OverShoot Battle Race update for 4 January 2022
Update Notes for v1.0.89 version
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update