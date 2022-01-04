- A new button is set by Counter, so the old key position will be cleared.
- Fixed a bug where a BUG would appear when using a skill instantly when Sword Awakening was turned on.
- Newly added Absolute Overlord Super armor skills, the deduction of HP will be reduced when being hit, and the armor will not be deducted, and the skills will not be interrupted.
- Newly added Relative Super armor skills, deducts blood when being hit, does not deduct armor, and the skill will not be interrupted.
- The old version of Overlord Overlord Super armor skills was renamed to Armor Super armor skills.
- When the damage reduction rate drops below 25%, you can press the counter button to reset it.
- When the enemy's damage reduction rate is greater than 75%, our damage reduction rate is greater than 55%, and our is not being hit or releasing skills, you can press the counter button to enter the invincible state.
- Part of the painting style reset.
- The damage reduction of Mage's ultimate move is reduced from 99% to 55.5%.
决奕Duel update for 4 January 2022
2022.1.4.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
