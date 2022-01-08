Update 1.21b is now live on the default branch

1.21b
-
Fixed an issue related to achievements not unlocking after having timed out before in the same session.
-
Fixed another issue with achievements not working.
-
Fixed a bug that could have led to spike traps blocking hidden passages in dungeon type 1.
-
Fixed an issue with entrances to big rooms opening into chasms on rare occasions.
-
Fixed a bug that could have caused the final room of a given floor to be unreachable in dungeon type 2.
-
Fixed an issue with upper entrances being blocked by spikes in dungeon type 3.
-
Increased the minimum ceiling height of rooms with a falling ceiling.
-
Rooms with floor spikes in dungeon type 2 will now sometimes have a catwalk along the walls in place of jumping platforms.
-
Rooms with floor spikes in dungeon type 2 where that's not the case will now sometimes have a little platform at the upper door to make it easier to get in.
-
Made climbing chambers in dungeon type 2 a little easier by adding a flight of stairs as a possible segment to the randomization.
-
Floor spikes in corridors in dungeon type 2 can now be switched off via levers on the walls.
-
Floor spikes in large rooms can also be switched off with single a lever placed on the upper level of each room.
-
Raised room lights in rooms with floor spikes in dungeon type 2.
-
Added 2 wall objects to open rooms in dungeon type 2.
-
Winches in arcade type rooms are now marked on the map with red button icons.
-
The Deflect skill now allows for batting incoming projectiles into the direction you are facing. Higher skill levels increase accuracy.
(Previously projectiles would get diverted into random directions with a random chance to get thrown back the way they came instead.)
-
Added a new piece of boss loot with a unique skill.
-
Added another piece of boss loot with a unique skill which is somewhat chistmassy, but not so much as to seem terribly out-of-place throughout the rest of the year, I hope, seeing as I missed christmas with this patch.
-
Added two new areas to dungeon type 3. These are premade and feature yard spaces connected to multiple indoor spaces. I thought I'd add some more traditional level design, you know. Probably more work than it's worth but I felt the need to atone for not squashing some of those bugs for so long.
-
Various other small tweaks.
-
Fixed an issue with bloodmoths not getting spiked correctly that may or may not have occured.
-
Fixed an issue with one of the new areas in dungeon type 3.
-
The game should now scale without a dip at very high levels.
-
Fixed an aesthetic issue with one of the new areas.
This update will upgrade your savegames upon loading. You will get a new dungeon floor of the appropriate level but your character and inventory will remain untouched.
To opt into the beta branch right-click Slasher's Keep in your games library, click Properties, then select Betas from the list on the left and finally select the beta branch from the drop-down menu.
Let me know in the comments to this post if you find anything egregiously wrong with these points. Like getting a new game-breaking bug due to the changes or something.
Changed files in this update