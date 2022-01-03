 Skip to content

Mother Stone update for 3 January 2022

Patch 1.5

Build 7966424

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed problem with the number of Keys the player has being properly displayed when using Load Game ( The player would not lose progress as far as doors that were unlocked staying unlocked but the visual representation of the Key widget was not displaying how many Keys the player had collected.)
  • Add Blocking Volumes to certain platforms in the Thurston House level to prevent the player from becoming stuck underneath them.

    Note: I've heard some people struggling with the bug and slug enemies, the slide ability can also act as an attack to deal with those pesky low to the ground enemies.

Thank You!

Dead Bug

Changed files in this update

Mother Stone Content Depot 1842931
