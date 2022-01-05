 Skip to content

Cozy Grove update for 5 January 2022

Update 4.1

Update 4.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy new year, Scouts! This was supposed to be a "minor" update, but it has some pretty significant performance improvements and QoL changes, in addition to some important bugfixes, that perhaps make this a "medium" update? What's between minor and major?? Anyway, enjoy! ːsteamhappyː

  • Faster world-loading with better-arranged biomes
  • After learning a recipe, we now show the item image preview so you can see what you've learned
  • Adjusted blackberry seasonality to fix missing berries in Dec
  • Fixed floating bushes
  • Imp decorations can be sold for a small amount of cash
  • Improved performance in general
  • Improve performance of dowsing action, specifically
  • Improved font support for multiple languages
  • SFX bugfixes for picking up and placing items
  • Fall candy can be bought back if accidentally sold
  • Pay for costs (like crafting) from the smallest stack first
  • Snowfolk available before Day 30
  • Snowballs and Snow Crystals can be re-purchased if accidentally sold
  • Wigs now show the Owned count
  • Fixed issues related to cat happiness and incorrect feeding rewards.
  • Add interior decoration and treasure map tags to filters
  • Other minor improvements

