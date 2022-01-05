Update 4.1

Happy new year, Scouts! This was supposed to be a "minor" update, but it has some pretty significant performance improvements and QoL changes, in addition to some important bugfixes, that perhaps make this a "medium" update? What's between minor and major?? Anyway, enjoy! ːsteamhappyː
- Faster world-loading with better-arranged biomes
- After learning a recipe, we now show the item image preview so you can see what you've learned
- Adjusted blackberry seasonality to fix missing berries in Dec
- Fixed floating bushes
- Imp decorations can be sold for a small amount of cash
- Improved performance in general
- Improve performance of dowsing action, specifically
- Improved font support for multiple languages
- SFX bugfixes for picking up and placing items
- Fall candy can be bought back if accidentally sold
- Pay for costs (like crafting) from the smallest stack first
- Snowfolk available before Day 30
- Snowballs and Snow Crystals can be re-purchased if accidentally sold
- Wigs now show the Owned count
- Fixed issues related to cat happiness and incorrect feeding rewards.
- Add interior decoration and treasure map tags to filters
- Other minor improvements
