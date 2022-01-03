The Biome Update & More! Now Out!

The focus of this update is mainly biomes. However, more than just that has been added, such as a complete rework to the lich boss. Images/gifs below.
Features
- Complete lich rework
- Lich staff rework (may be a bit OP right now, probably needs a nerf)
- Boss health bars added.
- New Biome: Tundra
- New Biome: Desert
- New Biome: Toxic Caves (can generate on any cave level)
- Cactus & Cactus juice (the quenchiest)
- Desert winds (appears when in desert)
- New Creature: Tumbleweed Tumbler, spawns in desert
- New Creature: Ice Tumbler, spawns in Tundra
- New Creature: Wisps (spawn in desert/toxic caves/lich underworld)
- New Creature: Desert Speeder (spawns in desert, can't move, basically a turret)
- Mini speeder worms, spawn in Desert after the nest has been defeated
- New Structure: Desert/Ice Chests. Obtainable by finding buried treasure in their respective biomes.
- Snowy Spruce Trees (Tundra)
- Bricks smeltable from mud
- New Structure: Brick Furnace, faster than stone furnace, slower than mana furnace.
- Occasional snowmen generate in Tundra, also craftable from snow.
- New Structure: Toxic Stalagmites. They give off toxic gases that can harm the player(spawn in Toxic Caves)
Minor
- Wraith tome buffed
- Sword in rock texture remade
- water barrel shadow resized
- packed snow couldn't be placed (Fixed)
- decreased cauldron place requirement
- Pickaxe structure priority should get things on top of floors before floors now.
- Speeder fang drop rate decreased
- Life steal for speeder fang/blood bag decreased
- The Nest health and damage increased.
- Ore gen increased in lich underworld.
- Speeder boss movement refined a bit.
- Blight from Purple shrooms reduced significantly.
- Exit ladder duplication fixed.
- Sinkholes are non-reusable again, for some reason they weren't vanishing after a use.
- Dropped items when breaking a furnace weren't being networked properly. Fixed.
Pictures & Videos (Spoiler Warning)
New Health Bars
Tundra
Desert
New Lich Fight
and more for you to discover on your own!
