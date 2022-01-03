 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Epocria update for 3 January 2022

The Biome Update & More! Now Out!

Share · View all patches · Build 7966335 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The focus of this update is mainly biomes. However, more than just that has been added, such as a complete rework to the lich boss. Images/gifs below.

Features

  • Complete lich rework
  • Lich staff rework (may be a bit OP right now, probably needs a nerf)
  • Boss health bars added.
  • New Biome: Tundra
  • New Biome: Desert
  • New Biome: Toxic Caves (can generate on any cave level)
  • Cactus & Cactus juice (the quenchiest)
  • Desert winds (appears when in desert)
  • New Creature: Tumbleweed Tumbler, spawns in desert
  • New Creature: Ice Tumbler, spawns in Tundra
  • New Creature: Wisps (spawn in desert/toxic caves/lich underworld)
  • New Creature: Desert Speeder (spawns in desert, can't move, basically a turret)
  • Mini speeder worms, spawn in Desert after the nest has been defeated
  • New Structure: Desert/Ice Chests. Obtainable by finding buried treasure in their respective biomes.
  • Snowy Spruce Trees (Tundra)
  • Bricks smeltable from mud
  • New Structure: Brick Furnace, faster than stone furnace, slower than mana furnace.
  • Occasional snowmen generate in Tundra, also craftable from snow.
  • New Structure: Toxic Stalagmites. They give off toxic gases that can harm the player(spawn in Toxic Caves)

Minor

  • Wraith tome buffed
  • Sword in rock texture remade
  • water barrel shadow resized
  • packed snow couldn't be placed (Fixed)
  • decreased cauldron place requirement
  • Pickaxe structure priority should get things on top of floors before floors now.
  • Speeder fang drop rate decreased
  • Life steal for speeder fang/blood bag decreased
  • The Nest health and damage increased.
  • Ore gen increased in lich underworld.
  • Speeder boss movement refined a bit.
  • Blight from Purple shrooms reduced significantly.
  • Exit ladder duplication fixed.
  • Sinkholes are non-reusable again, for some reason they weren't vanishing after a use.
  • Dropped items when breaking a furnace weren't being networked properly. Fixed.

Pictures & Videos (Spoiler Warning)

New Health Bars



Tundra



Desert

New Lich Fight

and more for you to discover on your own!

Changed files in this update

Epocria Win64 Depot 1313341
  • Loading history…
Epocria Win32 Depot 1313342
  • Loading history…
Epocria Linux64 Depot 1313343
  • Loading history…
Epocria MacOS Depot 1313344
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.