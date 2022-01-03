Due to the Magic/Legacy coming in the future, the score balance was going to get out of whack. Platinum score was lowered from 7 million to 5 million, and Overscore was changed from 1.5 million to 2 million. Sorry about that.
We don't intend to do that yet, but maybe K will get a similar modification.
Tactical Nexus update for 3 January 2022
Urgent Fix - D score balance adjustment
Changed files in this update