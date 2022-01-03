 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Tactical Nexus update for 3 January 2022

Urgent Fix - D score balance adjustment

Share · View all patches · Build 7966236 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Due to the Magic/Legacy coming in the future, the score balance was going to get out of whack. Platinum score was lowered from 7 million to 5 million, and Overscore was changed from 1.5 million to 2 million.　Sorry about that.

We don't intend to do that yet, but maybe K will get a similar modification.

Changed files in this update

Tactical Adventure Content Depot 1141291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.