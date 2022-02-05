 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Impostor Factory update for 5 February 2022

Integer Scaling is here

Share · View all patches · Build 7966190 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

integer scaling is a feature that was requested by a few folks in the discussion forums shortly after release; I'm glad to announce it's finally here.

If you're happy with how the game looks on your monitor (especially in fullscreen), no need to change anything. However, if you always thought that the game looked more "blurry" than it should for a pixely 2D game, you might be interested in reading the accompanying post I wrote on the feature:

https://steamcommunity.com/linkfilter/?url=https://hackmd.io/@eohKgpU-QjqL72lEQtADPA/BJPHjDkhF

(there's a tl;dr at the bottom)

You can find the 4 additional options in the in game ESC menu.

Unfortunately, it doesn't currently work on macOS retina displays, apologies for that.

Until then, Sturm out~

Changed files in this update

Windows binaries Depot 1182621
  • Loading history…
Mac app bundle Depot 1182622
  • Loading history…
Linux binaries Depot 1182623
  • Loading history…
Game assets Depot 1182624
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.