Integer Scaling is here

Hello everyone,

integer scaling is a feature that was requested by a few folks in the discussion forums shortly after release; I'm glad to announce it's finally here.

If you're happy with how the game looks on your monitor (especially in fullscreen), no need to change anything. However, if you always thought that the game looked more "blurry" than it should for a pixely 2D game, you might be interested in reading the accompanying post I wrote on the feature:

https://steamcommunity.com/linkfilter/?url=https://hackmd.io/@eohKgpU-QjqL72lEQtADPA/BJPHjDkhF

(there's a tl;dr at the bottom)

You can find the 4 additional options in the in game ESC menu.

Unfortunately, it doesn't currently work on macOS retina displays, apologies for that.

Until then, Sturm out~