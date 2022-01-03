2.1.3 Patch Notes

10,000 tickets! Think how many rides up the Eiffel Tower that would get you!?!
Fixes
- Fixed backup save games not being loaded when normal save game fails to load (eg when it's corrupted)
- Fixed Endless Campaign mode generating only one Island type in later years
- Fixed not being able to spend tickets in the Tavern when you have more than 10,000 tickets
- Fixed game not being properly saved after completing the campaign
- Fixed some UI sorting issues in the explorer select screen
- Fixed character dice faces going missing after a character is a target of an attack that causes the character to use its own abilities (eg Kobold Bard or Undead Pirate Captain)
