Curious Expedition 2 update for 3 January 2022

2.1.3 Patch Notes

3 January 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

10,000 tickets! Think how many rides up the Eiffel Tower that would get you!?!

Fixes
  • Fixed backup save games not being loaded when normal save game fails to load (eg when it's corrupted)
  • Fixed Endless Campaign mode generating only one Island type in later years
  • Fixed not being able to spend tickets in the Tavern when you have more than 10,000 tickets
  • Fixed game not being properly saved after completing the campaign
  • Fixed some UI sorting issues in the explorer select screen
  • Fixed character dice faces going missing after a character is a target of an attack that causes the character to use its own abilities (eg Kobold Bard or Undead Pirate Captain)

