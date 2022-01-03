Engineer Alpha’s Log #011; New Year, Goals, and GUI; 1/3/2022

It’s somehow 2022 already and development is going great. I keep finding new things to add and most go in much faster than I expect which is always a great feeling.

This is the time of year that people try setting out goals for the future and I am no different. I made a list of the things I want to get done in the immediate as well as the far future. If you are curious what is coming soon check it out here January Goals

If you have used a computer at all in the past few years you know that dark themes are in and anything still using light theme just looks super dated. When I created the original GUIs for the game, I just made quick and dirty GUIs that cared far more about function than form. But the time has come to make something that I am proud of and looks like it belongs in 2022, so I set out to make a cohesive GUI style for the game. And this is what I came up with:

This is the GUI for the Workbench (formerly the Manual Crafting Table). All the GUIs in the game will eventually look something like this. This week the Chest, Character Screen, Workbench, and Character HUD have all been updated.

The Workbench also has some changes and improvements that you may notice when you use it. The Workbench now checks your inventory and tells you if you have the necessary parts for the craft and won’t let you craft if you don’t have room in your inventory. If an item has several tiers it can be crafted at (e.g. wood, copper, and iron gears) they will all be in a single option in the list on the left. When you select the item, it automatically selects the highest tier available and gives you a drop-down menu to select from the other tiers.

A few more sound effects were added this week including a wrench sound whenever you remove a building as well as foot steps for dirt and stone. More will be coming soon, next up is mining sounds.

Lots of backend changes this week so the list is a little short

Engineer Alpha Changelog v0.1.11

• Updated GUI logic for future development.

• Updated and improved fast transferring items between inventories (shift or CTRL click)

• The player HUD can now be hidden and shown with F12

• Updated all UIs and action bars to not require an engineer player character to be using them

• All full GUIs now sit inside a common frame with a title, close, help and hide.

• Redesigned UI color palette, this is a work in progress and will be added to more GUIs future

• Added wrench sounds when a building is removed

• Added footstep sounds

• The Manual Crafting Table has been reworked and renamed the Workbench. Existing Manual crafting tables my not load correctly and need to be replaced.

• The player character can now step up 1 block high

• The control key can now be used to crouch. Crouching allows the character to fit in a 3-block high hole and prevents the player from walking of edges greater the 1 block high.