Patch 1.8.1

Changelog:
- Jumping bug probably fixed
- E3M3 exploit probably fixed
- E3M3 shopping carts added in and around the general store
- Raygun ammo requirements reduced to 25 per shot
You guys like how i went from shitting on a certain group of people to eating literal shit because i lack the necessary brain functions to make a good game, all on the same day? Yeah i thought that was pretty poetic. Thanks to DocDeltree for his tireless ability to help out a hack like me. Please let me know if something's up somewhere (it is) ːsteamthumbsupː
Man fuck thinking about any sequels, i'll probably be fixing this game till Steam dies.
Anyways you guys like Command and Conquer?
