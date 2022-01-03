Patch 1.8.1

Changelog:

Jumping bug probably fixed

E3M3 exploit probably fixed

E3M3 shopping carts added in and around the general store

Raygun ammo requirements reduced to 25 per shot

You guys like how i went from shitting on a certain group of people to eating literal shit because i lack the necessary brain functions to make a good game, all on the same day? Yeah i thought that was pretty poetic. Thanks to DocDeltree for his tireless ability to help out a hack like me. Please let me know if something's up somewhere (it is) ːsteamthumbsupː