Horizon's Gate v1.5.81: Ability & economy tweaks

Time for the first patch of 2022! Alongside minor tweaks to Shiftcloak and Sage abilities, there are some subtle but impactful changes to trade.

Maxing out a port's Wealth Level to 100% is now cheaper - in fact, it will take $10,000 less per port. However, repeated trade trips to the same destination in a short time are now less lucrative - port Market Rate recovers much more slowly now. (Remember, Market Rate recovery speed is based on a port's Wealth Level and the Wealth Level of nearby allied ports!)

GAMEPLAY

Sage's 'Growth' cast time reduced from 8 -> 7

Sage's 'Dispel' cast time reduced from 8 -> 7

Enchanter's 'Counter Enchant' duration now properly scales from both Skill and Magic Attack

Shiftcloak's 'Whirl' no longer bypasses half Magic Defense

Shiftcloak's 'Distracting Aura' now triggers on the start AND end of your turn

Port Wealth Level is no longer twice as expensive to increase past 90% when investing

Greatly reduced daily Market Rate recovery from 0.5 -> 0.15

Salvage Lost Cargo job total fame requirement increased from 500 -> 1000

Salvage Lost Cargo job base reward increased from $1250 -> $1500

Improved average loot quality of certain Grove shrines

Changed visual style of Invisible status

You can no longer request royal ship escorts while you already have one

You can now dismiss royal ship escorts when requesting a boon

Royal ship escorts now turn on you if you attack your own faction

Arena fighters no longer lose bonus ability ranks or passives from RUIN mode when joining you

Arena fighters in earlier rounds no longer can learn Break Weapon or Break Armor

Moved Elite Arena final round spawn spot 1 tile further away so 1st enemy round is less brutal

Made drake's fire breath look a little bit cooler

FIXES

Fixed ship movement cannon previews incorrectly being blocked by caster's current position

Fixed Junk items occasionally showing up in 3rd-level monster dens

Fixed Growth Trigger not growing plants

Fixed being able to teleport out of the arena between fights

Moved arena triggers so you can't sneakily climb into them using Lattice Weeds

Fixed crash if you try to sell an "empty" item by crafting while trading

Added error detection/retry for rare grove generation corruption bug

Fixed Market Rate displaying as less than 50% during trading

Fixed controller cursor showing up when jumping over obstacles in combat

Fixed time bonus on Sailor's 'Smellingsalts' showing even at rank 1

Fixed 1/5 cafe visitors to player-owned ports being speechless

Cleaned up some dirt in Jasce's throne room

MODDING