 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Horizon's Gate update for 4 January 2022

Horizon's Gate v1.5.81: Ability & economy tweaks

Share · View all patches · Build 7965975 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Time for the first patch of 2022! Alongside minor tweaks to Shiftcloak and Sage abilities, there are some subtle but impactful changes to trade.

Maxing out a port's Wealth Level to 100% is now cheaper - in fact, it will take $10,000 less per port. However, repeated trade trips to the same destination in a short time are now less lucrative - port Market Rate recovers much more slowly now. (Remember, Market Rate recovery speed is based on a port's Wealth Level and the Wealth Level of nearby allied ports!)

GAMEPLAY

  • Sage's 'Growth' cast time reduced from 8 -> 7
  • Sage's 'Dispel' cast time reduced from 8 -> 7
  • Enchanter's 'Counter Enchant' duration now properly scales from both Skill and Magic Attack
  • Shiftcloak's 'Whirl' no longer bypasses half Magic Defense
  • Shiftcloak's 'Distracting Aura' now triggers on the start AND end of your turn

  • Port Wealth Level is no longer twice as expensive to increase past 90% when investing
  • Greatly reduced daily Market Rate recovery from 0.5 -> 0.15
  • Salvage Lost Cargo job total fame requirement increased from 500 -> 1000
  • Salvage Lost Cargo job base reward increased from $1250 -> $1500
  • Improved average loot quality of certain Grove shrines
  • Changed visual style of Invisible status
  • You can no longer request royal ship escorts while you already have one
  • You can now dismiss royal ship escorts when requesting a boon
  • Royal ship escorts now turn on you if you attack your own faction
  • Arena fighters no longer lose bonus ability ranks or passives from RUIN mode when joining you
  • Arena fighters in earlier rounds no longer can learn Break Weapon or Break Armor
  • Moved Elite Arena final round spawn spot 1 tile further away so 1st enemy round is less brutal
  • Made drake's fire breath look a little bit cooler

FIXES

  • Fixed ship movement cannon previews incorrectly being blocked by caster's current position
  • Fixed Junk items occasionally showing up in 3rd-level monster dens
  • Fixed Growth Trigger not growing plants
  • Fixed being able to teleport out of the arena between fights
  • Moved arena triggers so you can't sneakily climb into them using Lattice Weeds
  • Fixed crash if you try to sell an "empty" item by crafting while trading
  • Added error detection/retry for rare grove generation corruption bug
  • Fixed Market Rate displaying as less than 50% during trading
  • Fixed controller cursor showing up when jumping over obstacles in combat
  • Fixed time bonus on Sailor's 'Smellingsalts' showing even at rank 1
  • Fixed 1/5 cafe visitors to player-owned ports being speechless
  • Cleaned up some dirt in Jasce's throne room

MODDING

  • Added Actor.useAIevenWhenControllable (probably will be buggy)
  • Added new formula "m:locIsPort" that returns 1 if the nearest or current Location is a port.
  • Fixed crash when using "m:locWealth" or "m:favorWithLoc" when not near a port.
  • "addTalkerToParty_temp" now retains RUIN Passives and ability ranks if in RUIN mode

Changed files in this update

Horizon's Gate Content Depot 1224291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.