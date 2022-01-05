Block Warriors: Definitive Edition Announce!

Free for owners of the original Block Warriors!
The Enhanced Edition combines a completely rebuilt game from scratch with a new city, full storyline and new characters. We listened to your suggestions and added everything you asked for into the game: a larger playable territory, a plot, more vehicles, a minimap, optimization, and much more. Very soon you will be able to evaluate the result of our work. Block Warriors: Definitive Edition will appear in your library immediately after its official release. For now, you can add it to your wishlist and subscribe to the game's community, so as not to lose sight of all the news!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1860520/BLOCK_WARRIORS_Definitive_Edition/
Sincerely,
Cyber Gaming