Major Dataeditor update and new Adriatic League 2

Hello,

Thanks to all your messages we have been able to catch and fix numerous bugs in the last weeks.

We also have implemented new features asked by the community.

Game:

Import plays from another career

Improved the detailed of qualifications in the competitions’ rules for teams always qualified

Improved display of optional qualifications in the competitions’ rules

Created Adriatic League 2nd division

Improved format of Adriatic League 1st division

Improved foreign quotas in Spain

Fixed winner in Bosnian league for season 2020-2021

Fixed duplicate team in Romania

Fixed memory crash issues in the game

Fixed italian localization

Removed many duplicates of cities in the united states

New competition format in Serbia

Fixed email refreshing

Fix generation of final standings after playoffs

Dataeditor:

Fixed crash in the dataeditor when editing competitions

Fixed birth city dropdown in the dataeditor

Fixed bugs changing the color of a team in the dataeditor

Fixed dropdown cities with the USA for players and teams

Fixed bug in the dataeditor removing the years in the American League

Fixed contract renewal date of your coach when editing the save via the dataeditor

Fix first game start schedule when changing the date in the dataeditor

Added the possibility to export and import attributes of players via csv

We are going to continue improving the game and the dataeditor in the next weeks following all your amazing feedback.

Have fun,