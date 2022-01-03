Major Dataeditor update and new Adriatic League 2

Hello,
Thanks to all your messages we have been able to catch and fix numerous bugs in the last weeks.
We also have implemented new features asked by the community.
Game:
- Import plays from another career
- Improved the detailed of qualifications in the competitions’ rules for teams always qualified
- Improved display of optional qualifications in the competitions’ rules
- Created Adriatic League 2nd division
- Improved format of Adriatic League 1st division
- Improved foreign quotas in Spain
- Fixed winner in Bosnian league for season 2020-2021
- Fixed duplicate team in Romania
- Fixed memory crash issues in the game
- Fixed italian localization
- Removed many duplicates of cities in the united states
- New competition format in Serbia
- Fixed email refreshing
- Fix generation of final standings after playoffs
Dataeditor:
- Fixed crash in the dataeditor when editing competitions
- Fixed birth city dropdown in the dataeditor
- Fixed bugs changing the color of a team in the dataeditor
- Fixed dropdown cities with the USA for players and teams
- Fixed bug in the dataeditor removing the years in the American League
- Fixed contract renewal date of your coach when editing the save via the dataeditor
- Fix first game start schedule when changing the date in the dataeditor
- Added the possibility to export and import attributes of players via csv
We are going to continue improving the game and the dataeditor in the next weeks following all your amazing feedback.
Have fun,
