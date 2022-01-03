Less Stinky Stink

The Stinky Lure was fairly difficult to use versus a set of friendly local (and nasally enhanced) yetis in one of the Falsen dungeons. As a result, they would flee in surprisingly unpredictable directions, which made solving puzzles using them frustrating. This update changes a bit about how the Stinky Lure works, as well as tweaks the puzzles, to make it feel better.

The update also includes a fix to a fairly nasty item upgrade bug which would leave anyone who was at or beyond the Icy Caves in the Falsen Mountains dungeon unable to swap Demyra's secondary skill (usually her knockout ability). The update should also fix any save games which had this problem.

As always, if you have issues, questions or thoughts, mail me at longjourneytofarewell@gmail.com or post on the Steam forums. I hope you're all enjoying the journey; happy 2022!