This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello babies, Daddies and wireless controllers

We're happy to announce that your favorite parent simulator Who's Your Daddy?! will be released on Xbox as a Game Preview Friday the 5th of December 12.00 AM (UTC time)

Make blended babies, take a dip in the pool or ride Fudge in true couch-game style with up to 4 players locally or 8 players online (Crossplatform).

See you on the couch!