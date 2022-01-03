BETA PATCH 1.4.5

-
Added an exit to the Castle Brun dungeon.
-
Added camera rotation on spawn and during teleport
-
Added AI animations for raking, sitting, and guarding.
-
Added new animations
-
Optimized some player animations (walk/run animations play now when attacking and moving)
-
Fixed a spawn issue (AI stacking in one place)
LOOT
- Added more weapons
- Added more shields
CURRENT ISSUES
- Arhain waypoint is not working
- If you leave the starting zone the mount despawns
- AI beyond the starting town have wrong rotation
- If you leave a region and enter it again the AI spawns a second time
- When a new region loads the loading is not smooth
Changed files in this update