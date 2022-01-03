 Skip to content

EPICA update for 3 January 2022

BETA PATCH 1.4.5

BETA PATCH 1.4.5 · Build 7965889

  • Added an exit to the Castle Brun dungeon.

  • Added camera rotation on spawn and during teleport

  • Added AI animations for raking, sitting, and guarding.

  • Added new animations

  • Optimized some player animations (walk/run animations play now when attacking and moving)

  • Fixed a spawn issue (AI stacking in one place)

LOOT

  • Added more weapons
  • Added more shields

CURRENT ISSUES

  • Arhain waypoint is not working
  • If you leave the starting zone the mount despawns
  • AI beyond the starting town have wrong rotation
  • If you leave a region and enter it again the AI spawns a second time
  • When a new region loads the loading is not smooth

