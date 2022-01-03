RELEASE NOTES - v0.2022.003

Fixes
- Offline functionality. You can now play the game without an internet connection. The online scoreboard and co-op functionality will be disabled, without game-breaking errors occurring as before.
Improvements
- Mouse aiming - most weapons will no longer aim at the ground. Aiming at the ground in front of an enemy, will now target the enemy (just like when aiming on top of or behind the enemy). Aiming at the ground with no target in the line-of-sight, will aim 1m above the ground.
- Mouse aiming - optional rocket launcher ground targeting. You can still shoot rockets at the ground by aiming in front of enemies, if the option is enabled in the Mouse Aim Settings under Input Settings.
- Tweaked explosive barrel collider size so that bullets will not sometimes travel over the barrel when it looks like they should hit.
- New graphics setting - texture resolution can now be set to Full or Half. Set to half to reduce GPU memory usage and potentially increase performance.
Balance
- Reduced the flee probability of most enemies. It was too high, especially with the Fearmonger perk unlocked.
Changed files in this update