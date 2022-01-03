Changes for Version 3.74.1290 (2022-01-03)

- Happy new year! I hope it will become a nice year for you all. You can now input "Happy2022" in the settings page for a small new years gift.
- I changed the save compression to make the save files smaller. This allows a higher equip limit and also makes it easier to add new content. It probably should not cause any issues, but if there are any issues for you, please write me a bug report along with your id from the info, connect page. Just be careful with switching platforms and make sure all platforms are up to date. New game versions should still be able to read the old save compression, but older game versions won't be able to read the new saves.
- When you click on the pet icon on the inventory page, you will now go to the pet details page.
- Fixed a few bugs (DGC, DNRC reward, equip all, might spread, some typos, display errors).
