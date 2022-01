Hey everyone!

I have added 30 new achievements to this game, and they seem to work according to my testing, but of course there might be some parts that I have missed. Please report any bugs you find regarding the achievements to me, you can email me at azaknora@gmail.com

On top of that I have nerfed Zap Orb damage from 15 to 12. Also increased zap gun cooldowns slightly.

Best,

Azaknora