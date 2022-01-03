 Skip to content

Mercenary Operator: Wolves update for 3 January 2022

Next campaign level - "Smugglers" added

Build 7965723

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The next campaign level, “Smugglers”, is finally out! In addition to this level being released, this update also features a new weapon that can be unlocked after beating the new mission – the Grey Wolf M4 CQBR, a custom higher-end variant of the default M4 CQBR.

Full Changelog

Added

  • Smugglers campaign level
  • Grey Wolf M4 CQBR
  • Map objective markers
  • Map has been added to all campaign levels
  • Help article on flashlight usage
  • Beep notification sound which now plays whenever a tutorial is displayed to the screen.
  • 33 more weapon usage sounds (aiming, returning to idle/ready position, switching shoulders, swapping weapons)

Changed

  • Dawn colors are more yellow
  • Doors no longer make the “click” interaction sound when opened or closed, and now only play the door’s open/close sound
  • M4 and M4 CQBR side-view sprites now have rail covers on the side picatinny rails of their handguards
  • Wolf HQ chairs no longer randomizes colors
  • Friendly AI will not longer react to your flashlight
  • In-game map system can now support switching maps during the same mission (such as in campaign levels)
  • Interaction tutorial moved from the “Scent of Prey” mission to the “Welcome to Obatenwe” mission
  • Civilian NPCs now use randomized clothing colors

Fixed

  • Wolf HQ perimeter fence colliders corrected so they can’t be walked through
  • Wolf HQ roof trigger sizes now match world roof sizes
  • Player scale always returns to 1 after exiting vehicles that have been scaled up/down
  • Story introduction level uses correct ambient sounds again
  • New guns equipped during a mission now use the correct sights
  • Contract map transitions are no longer framerate dependent
  • Repacking magazines no longer causes an index out-of-bounds exception

