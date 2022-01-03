Three is the magic number.

Added a Yeti, a book mimic and a dragon this week with the normal 20 levels.

This brings the level count to around 139ish + 10 hidden levels.

Nearly all the enemies still need an SFX pass and VFX pass too.

The other enemies artwise are there in the level editor, I think that'll be enough to hit 200.

The other enemies however all have basic mushroom AI.

I'm hoping to do more than 20 levels this week.

After the levels are up to 200, then it's time to stomp more bugs, as there are some I really don't like that I know about.