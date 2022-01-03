 Skip to content

Feline Sweet update for 3 January 2022

Three is the magic number.

Build 7965377

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a Yeti, a book mimic and a dragon this week with the normal 20 levels.

This brings the level count to around 139ish + 10 hidden levels.

Nearly all the enemies still need an SFX pass and VFX pass too.

The other enemies artwise are there in the level editor, I think that'll be enough to hit 200.

The other enemies however all have basic mushroom AI.

I'm hoping to do more than 20 levels this week.

After the levels are up to 200, then it's time to stomp more bugs, as there are some I really don't like that I know about.

