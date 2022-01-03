 Skip to content

Manic Archers update for 3 January 2022

Update 3.1.13

3 January 2022

  • Supercharged dash now has a trail of explosions
  • New supercharged shield jingle
  • Supercharged slime arrows now cast slime blobs which chase players and explode
  • Supercharged fire arrows now also cast a line of fires
  • Several new/replaced animations and sprites (ice spikes, etc. )
  • Several fixes and improvements

