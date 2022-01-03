- Supercharged dash now has a trail of explosions
- New supercharged shield jingle
- Supercharged slime arrows now cast slime blobs which chase players and explode
- Supercharged fire arrows now also cast a line of fires
- Several new/replaced animations and sprites (ice spikes, etc. )
- Several fixes and improvements
Manic Archers update for 3 January 2022
Update 3.1.13
Patchnotes via Steam Community
"Manic Archers"-Depot WIN Depot 1521412
- Loading history…
"Manic Archers"-Depot MAC Depot 1521413
- Loading history…
"Manic Archers"-Depot LINUX Depot 1521414
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update