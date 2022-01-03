The Tenants - Patch 0.75d

We've closed the submission forms for our winter community contest and we've moved on to the voting stage. Now all of you can vote for your favorite designs for the Santa's toys factory!
Head here to cast your vote: voting form
Thanks to everyone that found some free time during the winter break and submitted their entries!
General
- All walls will be now up when entering Photo Mode.
- Tweaked pathfinding to avoid pathing inaccuracies in tight spaces.
- Tweaked the way the final review message is chosen to make it easier to get better reactions from tenants after their lease ends.
- Adjusted PIGEON Sink's height offset.
- Fixed a few issues with the RV toilet not being considered in apartment requirements.
- Fixed a number of game breaking issues with some of the Uncle Steve interactions resulting in erratic behavior (things not disappearing properly, fixed issues coming back as failures etc.).
- Fixed an issue with some of the tenant events granting negative happiness values after switching in and out of their district for a longer period of time.
- Tweaked Bar's colliders in the Train job to make it easier to place.
