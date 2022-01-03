- Fixed problem where grid wasn't rendered nicely on a certain surface in Level 2.
- Machines now assume the pose saved in the first move command on machine copy / machine put into inventory. This makes placing machines considerably easier since the first move command usually contains the rotations necessary to reach a block on the ground and the machine will now already be in initial-pickup-position automatically (QOL update).
Block Line Engineer update for 3 January 2022
Cleaner Grid Rendering In Level2 And Small QOL Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
