 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Block Line Engineer update for 3 January 2022

Cleaner Grid Rendering In Level2 And Small QOL Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7965275 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed problem where grid wasn't rendered nicely on a certain surface in Level 2.
  • Machines now assume the pose saved in the first move command on machine copy / machine put into inventory. This makes placing machines considerably easier since the first move command usually contains the rotations necessary to reach a block on the ground and the machine will now already be in initial-pickup-position automatically (QOL update).

Changed files in this update

Block Line Engineer Content Depot 1819441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.