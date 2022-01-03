Crumble just released on Nintendo Switch + small updates recap

Crumble is now available on the Nintendo Switch!

Today January 3 Crumble has released on the Nintendo Switch store worldwide, this is a huge milestone for me and for my game.

If you've been following the game's updates and news and you are interested in the Nintendo Switch port here are some links:

America: https://www.nintendo.com/games/detail/crumble-switch/

Europe: https://www.nintendo.co.uk/Games/Nintendo-Switch-download-software/Crumble-2090110.html



It's a perfect device for the platforming actions

I've been pushing updates left and right for almost 2 weeks now and if you don't follow my Twitter here's a quick recap.

Smooth Camera movement:



A bit hard to see in a gif

The camera has now an independant uncapped frame rate, it feels very smooth and it's definitely more enjoyable to play with this feature. This was a long time coming update and I'm glad I was able to implement it now.

Some levels still have the old camera system due to the nature of the animated physics: 2E,3D,4D,6,7C

Snow level designs improvement:



More checkpoints have been added, more platforms to utilize, and globally an easier challenge than before. I've been receiving negative comments about how unfairly hard those levels were to casual players and decided to slightly change the snow levels without removing the fun of the new mechanics.

New Secret levels:



I've released 3 secret levels so far, one katamari-inspired level, one new marathon level and one survival level.

More are coming soon, I've been a bit delayed due to the switch release.

There's also going to be a special party-game content update that will aim to double the content and generally improve the multiplayer experience.

And of course Happy New Year everyone!