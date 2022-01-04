Version 22.1.2.1732 released

Features:
- optional autopass;
- optional autoconfirmation of Dog;
Bugfixes:
- automatic selection of Phoenix value should be performed every time selection of cards changes (under condition Phoenix was not selected manually);
- bomb cannot be thrown on empty table when it is not your turn;
AI:
- improvements:
- my Tichu: can beat strong cards of partner if I have forcing cards and next opponent could finish;
- my Tichu: beat opponent which has only one card left;
- partner's Tichu: can beat strong card of opponent with strongest normal card if I have a Dog;
- bugfixes:
- clockwise direction: decisions are taken like direction was opposite;
- ending: do not beat partner who has one card when I can finish right after him;
- ending: when partner has one card then try to play single;
- my Tichu: start from weak cards set;
Features planned in next update:
- fair deals;
Changed files in this update