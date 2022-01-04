 Skip to content

Tichu update for 4 January 2022

Version 22.1.2.1732 released

Last edited by Wendy

Features:

  • optional autopass;
  • optional autoconfirmation of Dog;

Bugfixes:

  • automatic selection of Phoenix value should be performed every time selection of cards changes (under condition Phoenix was not selected manually);
  • bomb cannot be thrown on empty table when it is not your turn;

AI:

  • improvements:
  • my Tichu: can beat strong cards of partner if I have forcing cards and next opponent could finish;
  • my Tichu: beat opponent which has only one card left;
  • partner's Tichu: can beat strong card of opponent with strongest normal card if I have a Dog;
  • bugfixes:
  • clockwise direction: decisions are taken like direction was opposite;
  • ending: do not beat partner who has one card when I can finish right after him;
  • ending: when partner has one card then try to play single;
  • my Tichu: start from weak cards set;

Features planned in next update:

  • fair deals;

