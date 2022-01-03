 Skip to content

sol3000 update for 3 January 2022

Update 2.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, we did some "house cleaning" updates:

The game starts right up and loads assets eliminating some freeze, we also have a splash screen.

Fixed smoke in level1 with particle smoke.

Levels 2 is close to completion and will be in the next update.

We are a Linux based studio so at some point SOL 3000 will be released for Linux / Steam OS... stay tuned. ːsteamthumbsupː

