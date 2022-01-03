Hello everyone, we did some "house cleaning" updates:
The game starts right up and loads assets eliminating some freeze, we also have a splash screen.
Fixed smoke in level1 with particle smoke.
Levels 2 is close to completion and will be in the next update.
We are a Linux based studio so at some point SOL 3000 will be released for Linux / Steam OS... stay tuned. ːsteamthumbsupː
sol3000 update for 3 January 2022
Update 2.1
Hello everyone, we did some "house cleaning" updates:
Changed files in this update