Stable 3.4.1

What is up Depthians!
From all of us at Brilliant Skies, we hope you have all had an epic start to the new year and continues to be truly epic!
We released 3.4.1 to stable which includes 3 new fixes from beta.
Which is: * BUGS-3446 The message stating whether a CJE's exhaust is blocked or not now shows on all CJE components
-
Fix to ensure GP PIDs maintain their old default values when saved with them pre v3.3.9 Changelog
-
Fixed Extra entries in the tutorial menu being created when the language was switched from the main menuChanges
Changelog
Changes
Decorations
- Old fuel engine parts have been changed to object definitions and have been reverted to original pre-2020 textures
Fixes
AI
- Intravehicle transmitter now connects on the back/down faces.
Bugs
- BUGS-3560 Fixed single direction rail magnet fixtures ignoring firing piece orientation
- BUGS-3561 Fixed ERA blocks giving up to 100 kinetic damage back to pure kinetic projectiles
- BUGS-3564 Fixed the reference to the throughput pipe (rather than Junction pipe) in the fuel engine tutorials
- BUGS-3446 The message stating whether a CJE's exhaust is blocked or not now shows on all CJE components
PID
- Fix to ensure GP PIDs maintain their old default values when saved with them pre v3.3.9
- For constructs saved before version 3.3.9 all PIDs are switched to 'basic' mode, if the construct doesn't have any AI PID blocks
Story Mission
- The issue with the cargo calamity mission is now fixed.
Translations
- Fixed issue with the separator block working in different languages
- Fixed subobject root block swapping in the sub-object UI for players in languages other than English.
UI
- Fixed Extra entries in the tutorial menu being created when the language was switched from the main menu
- Fixed issue where windows could be moved or resized to be off screen
Changed files in this update