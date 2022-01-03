Stable 3.4.1

Share · View all patches · Build 7965059 · Last edited 3 January 2022 – 17:09:03 UTC by Wendy

What is up Depthians!

From all of us at Brilliant Skies, we hope you have all had an epic start to the new year and continues to be truly epic!

We released 3.4.1 to stable which includes 3 new fixes from beta.

Which is: * BUGS-3446 The message stating whether a CJE's exhaust is blocked or not now shows on all CJE components

Fix to ensure GP PIDs maintain their old default values when saved with them pre v3.3.9 Changelog

Fixed Extra entries in the tutorial menu being created when the language was switched from the main menuChanges

Changelog

Changes

Decorations

Old fuel engine parts have been changed to object definitions and have been reverted to original pre-2020 textures

Fixes

AI

Intravehicle transmitter now connects on the back/down faces.

Bugs

BUGS-3560 Fixed single direction rail magnet fixtures ignoring firing piece orientation

BUGS-3561 Fixed ERA blocks giving up to 100 kinetic damage back to pure kinetic projectiles

BUGS-3564 Fixed the reference to the throughput pipe (rather than Junction pipe) in the fuel engine tutorials

BUGS-3446 The message stating whether a CJE's exhaust is blocked or not now shows on all CJE components

PID

Fix to ensure GP PIDs maintain their old default values when saved with them pre v3.3.9

For constructs saved before version 3.3.9 all PIDs are switched to 'basic' mode, if the construct doesn't have any AI PID blocks

Story Mission

The issue with the cargo calamity mission is now fixed.

Translations

Fixed issue with the separator block working in different languages

Fixed subobject root block swapping in the sub-object UI for players in languages other than English.

UI