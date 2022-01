Share · View all patches · Build 7964806 · Last edited 3 January 2022 – 14:32:10 UTC by Wendy

Good day!

We're happy to announce we just released a new Update to Coin Treasures. This Update brings Rarity to Artifacts.

Artifacts can now be Normal, Magic, Rare, Epic and Mythic and will be displayed in the Museum. We also added additional Quests that accompany these changes.

We hope you like this addition and happy collecting!

Changelog

Features

Added 5 new Unlocks for the Museum

Added 3 new Quests

Bugfixes