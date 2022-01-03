1.3 Update.

Thanks to very helpful completionist Hety for finding more and more obscure bugs.
Changelog
Fixes
Spoiler alert.
- Guabonito logistics exploit fixed.
- For The Republic quest will now correctly allow you to bring Daxia if you get the quest by way of asking Ling for assistance with the main conflict.
- Transponder clone exploit fixed.
- Daxia disposition exploit with the photograph fixed.
- High Awareness will show exact disposition value even with higher values.
- Kuo will no longer be both in the Rover and at the mess hall table after you bring him back to Tuxing Liu without repairing the generator.
- Stealing Chinese plutonium from the rooftop now mentions it's from a separate cache.
- Can no longer quickload/save during the ending slides. This caused unpredictable behaviour.
- Hacking Ling's laptop no works as intended.
- Extracting Plutonium from multiple Strange Materials in sequence is no longer cumulative.
- Fixed rare issue where Tanks and Drones wouldn't reset to buildable after being completed too fast (for cheating builds).
If you haven't already, consider wishlisting the followup game The Jovian System.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1441520/The_Jovian_System/
Changed files in this update