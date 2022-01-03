Updated January 3, 2022

Adjustment: the maximum level of explosive power, wisdom, resistance, resistance, vitality and spirit is 30

Adjustment: the maximum level of physical fitness, stubbornness, wisdom and exercise is 20

Adjustment: greedy person gains 1 gold coin per level, and the maximum level is 20

Adjustment: Elite riding is changed to magic clothes riding. Every time you enter the lower level or dark path, you will permanently increase magic attack. The value is equivalent to skill level, and the maximum level is 5

Adjustment: the hard worker will permanently increase object attack every time he enters the lower level or secret channel. The value is equivalent to skill level, and the maximum level is 5

Adjustment: the guardian will permanently increase physical defense every time he enters the lower level or secret channel. The value is equivalent to skill level, and the maximum level is 5

Adjustment: the big mantra master will permanently increase the maximum HP / physical strength / mana every time he enters the lower level or dark path. The value is 5 * skill level, and the maximum level is 20

Adjustment: for hikers, the maximum physical strength will be permanently increased every time they enter the lower level or dark path. The value is 10 * skill level, and the maximum level is 10

Adjustment: the life thrower consumes 10 hp: causes 1 point of physical damage to object attack. Each use permanently increases the damage equivalent to this skill level (each enemy can only use it once). The maximum level is 5

Adjustment: the forbidden guard's life / physical strength / mana is restored to the maximum value. Each dungeon and secret way can only be used once. Each level is increased once, and the maximum level is 2

Adjustment: when a tough person defeats the enemy, if his current HP is less than 30%, he will recover 10% of his life and permanently increase his maximum life by 5 points and maximum level by 1

Adjustment: fugitive, consume all current physical strength (physical strength = 0, can't be used): cause 300 points of physical damage, increase 300 points per level, and permanently increase 10 points of his maximum life and maximum level 3 each time

Adjustment: poison assassin, poison sting effect 2, each level increases by a factor of 1, and each use permanently increases its maximum life by 3 points and maximum level by 5 points

Adjustment: poison swordsman, increases the number of poisoning layers of poison blade by 50% each attack (rounded up), maximum level 4

Adjustment: 100 poisons, each time they use fierce poison, permanently increase their maximum life by 20 points, and restore their life to the maximum value. The maximum level is 1

Adjustment: water mage, consume all current mana: cause magic damage that consumes mana * 5. When mana is 0, it will cause magic damage of 10% of the maximum mana value, and the maximum level is 1

Adjustment: high priest, reduces maximum health by 5 points: increases maximum mana by 10 points and maximum level by 1

Adjustment: the chief commander will permanently increase the maximum life limit every time he enters the lower level or secret channel. The value is 10 * skill level, and the maximum level is 30

Adjustment: great wizard, weakness can be used on leaders. Using dragon blood medicine will permanently increase the maximum life by 99 points and the maximum level by 1

Adjustment: tormentor, increase torment attribute reduction by 30% at each level, and permanently increase your maximum life by 3 points and maximum level by 20 each time you use it

Adjustment: the fire poison master increases the damage of flame medicine, flame medicine and burst medicine by 100% at each level, and the number of poison layers increases by 10 at each level, with a maximum level of 5

Adjustment: magician, increase magic medicine attribute by 4 points per level and reduce the amount. Each time you use magic medicine, permanently increase the maximum life by 10 and the maximum level by 20

Adjustment: the effect of robber and greedy is doubled, and each time you kill the leader, the number of drops is equal to the skill level, and the maximum level is 1

Adjustment: Crazy sword, consumes 50% of current life: the next damage of the magic blade will increase the life consumed by it. It will be increased once per level, with a maximum level of 10

Adjustment: Soul grabbing sword, each time you defeat a leader unit, permanently increase 1 point of object attack / magic attack, increase 2 points per level, and the maximum level is 20

Adjustment: fusion strike and near death strike become yellow skills, explosion and wisdom become blue skills

Adjustment: the comprehender can permanently increase attributes, which is equivalent to the explosive power, wisdom, resistance, resistance, vitality, mental power and physical ability of the current learning. The basic attributes brought by 7 skills (each dungeon and secret way can only be used once), and the maximum level is 1

Adjustment: for the transparent, the grassland / spring / camp will no longer be restored, but will permanently increase the maximum upper limit by half of the recovery value, and the maximum level is 1

Adjustment: Crazy object, permanently increase the attack equal to the number of Dungeon layers * 3 (can only be used once), and the maximum level is 1

Adjustment: the crazy devil permanently increases the magic attack equivalent to the number of Dungeon layers * 3 (can only be used once), and the maximum level is 1

Adjustment: for those who are crazy and hard, permanently increase the physical defense equivalent to the magic defense (the maximum increase is this skill level * 10, and the temporary magic defense can also be converted to permanently improve, which can only be used once). The maximum level is 10

Adjustment: Crazy resisters can permanently increase the magic defense equivalent to physical defense (the maximum increase is this skill level * 10, and temporary physical defense can also be converted to permanently improve, which can only be used once), and the maximum level is 10

Adjustment: for physical attackers, use physical attack medicine to increase physical defense by 1 point. Each level is increased by 1, and the maximum level is 2

Adjustment: for the demon attacker, use the magic attack medicine to increase the magic defense by 1 point, increase by 1 more per level, and the maximum level is 2

Adjustment: Corruptor, each time he casts poison explosion, permanently increases his maximum life by 10 points, and the maximum level is 1

Adjustment: for physical defense, use physical defense medicine to increase physical defense by 1 point, and increase each level by 1, and the maximum level is 2

Adjustment: for magic defender, use magic defense medicine to increase magic defense by 1 point, increase by 1 more per level, and the maximum level is 2

New: exercisers can permanently gain 1 point of maximum physical strength each time they kill the enemy, increase 1 point per level, and the maximum level is 10

New: gather Dharma, each time you kill the enemy, you will permanently gain 1 point of maximum mana, increase 1 point per level, and the maximum level is 10