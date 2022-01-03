0.6.1 Build 133 Hotfix Patch Note

Changed
Abandoned world vehicle respawn timer is changed from 3 minutes to 10 minutes
Bug Fixed
Calling roadside tow service with trailer ends up at the top of the mountain
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Changed
Abandoned world vehicle respawn timer is changed from 3 minutes to 10 minutes
Bug Fixed
Calling roadside tow service with trailer ends up at the top of the mountain
Changed files in this update