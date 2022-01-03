 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Motor Town: Behind The Wheel update for 3 January 2022

0.6.1 Build 133 Hotfix Patch Note

Share · View all patches · Build 7964677 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed

Abandoned world vehicle respawn timer is changed from 3 minutes to 10 minutes

Bug Fixed

Calling roadside tow service with trailer ends up at the top of the mountain

Changed files in this update

Motor Town Windows Content Depot 1369671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.