January Patch

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Mesdames et Messieurs, Ladies and Gentlemen!

Beware as the new patch to your beloved The Amazing American Circus will premiere today!

The new year brings fixes to what was broken, some brand new features, and a promise of a BIG new features coming later this month.

Fixes:

Fixed all not unlocking achievements.

Fixed wrong colors of "Blessed Be Thy Chicken" reward chicken.

Clown's card “French Drop" now counts all cards in the Players hand correctly.

Fixed Conjoined Twins special effect not being applied on Player's troupe.

Important! Due to an internal error, we had changed save files localization in the last patch. If you have played recently and want to keep your progress - follow the below steps. If you haven’t played before 17th December - your save files should work fine.

Locate your save files in C:\Users\<your username>\AppData\LocalLow\Klabater\The Amazing American Circus

Locate files with .dat extension (save0.dat, save1.dat, save2.dat)

Select and move those files to the ‘Saves’ folder. (C:\Users\admin\AppData\LocalLow\Klabater\The Amazing American Circus\Saves)

Make sure that the ‘Saves’ folder contains fogOfWarX.png files.

New features:

Adjustable speed of animation

You can now adjust the speed of animations played when casting cards and finales. We received many requests to add this feature to make The Amazing American Circus gameplay faster and smoother, and now we are delighted to confirm - we did it! You can access this feature in the game settings menu and use a toolbar “Performance speed” to control animation speed, increasing them by 100% to 200%. The speed can be adjusted in any way anytime during the game.

More new features coming!

The below features are currently “work-in-progress.” However, we expect to make them available as a beta branch to You all for testing still in January. We deliver them in late January or early February if met with positive feedback, so stay tuned for the following announcement coming ETA mid-January.

Randomized starting troupe

When starting a new game, your troupe of artists will be composed randomly within predefined criteria. This will allow more fantastic replayability and encourage players to experiment with a wider choice of artists.

Artist’s stress effect

After every given show based on the show outcome, one of the performing artists can receive the ‘Stressed’ effect. ‘Stress’ will make the artist unable to participate in the next show until the effect is not removed/ cured. The main goal of the feature is to encourage the rotation of the troupe members between the shows.

Perform Shows in the cities (endlessly)

After performing max 3 stars in any city, You still would be able to perform there regularly (including cooldown between shows).

Steam Cloud Saves

Self-explanatory, support of Steam Cloud Saves will be added for greater comfort.