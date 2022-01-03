 Skip to content

The Away Team update for 3 January 2022

The Away Team 2.13-0

Greetings, space travellers!

Today's patch contains fixes for a number of memory leaks, and should address an obscure crash related to custom character names.

We have also reworked how character name colors are assigned, making them consistent across all platforms. Base character colors are now more in-line with their sprites, and custom character colors are drawn from a pool of pre-defined colors (this can be edited in assets/general/character_related/custom_colors.json if desired).

For full details, check the Patch Notes thread, and as always, if you encounter any problems, let us know!

