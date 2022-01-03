 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Comic Book Company Manager update for 3 January 2022

0.7.2 - Newspaper and New AI Generated comics

Share · View all patches · Build 7964565 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update introduces a news window and AI companies creating new comics

On the newspaper you can view events happening in the comic book industry such as new comics, new hires, new companies, shifts in audience tastes etc.

The AI will now create new comics and hire new workers if they can afford it. The genre is currently based on workers creating the comic. This will be adjusted later to depend on more on the AI CEO personality

Changes

  • Newspaper for industry news
  • AI hires workers
  • AI creates comics during the game

Changed files in this update

Comic Book Company Manager Content Depot 1612951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.