0.7.2 - Newspaper and New AI Generated comics

This update introduces a news window and AI companies creating new comics
On the newspaper you can view events happening in the comic book industry such as new comics, new hires, new companies, shifts in audience tastes etc.
The AI will now create new comics and hire new workers if they can afford it. The genre is currently based on workers creating the comic. This will be adjusted later to depend on more on the AI CEO personality
Changes
- Newspaper for industry news
- AI hires workers
- AI creates comics during the game
Changed files in this update