Share · View all patches · Build 7964485 · Last edited 3 January 2022 – 13:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Happy new year 2022 everyone!

We released a small update that added new content, as well as disabled New Year's gifts. Those players who managed to collect them will have gifts forever.

We also improved the balance in the game!

The door on the right side of the dark dimension has opened and step forward to meet new characters!