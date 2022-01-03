New Bugfixes and New Content

Due to the vast number of changes in the major update, I half expected to introduce new bugs. But there's also new content here:
- New building: Smelter - a cheaper alternative to the smithy to get metal (but produces no tools and is more dangerous to operate)
- New monster: Hydra - a terrifying late-game enemy that can tear right through a village if not stopped by massive defenses
- Smithy now also grants a small bonus to metal gathering, depending on the number of smiths assigned
- Fixed: Werewolves should no longer glitch through walls when attacking
- Balance: Food production of cabbage fields slightly reduced
- Added a "task is active" indicator to the context menu
- Fixed: No longer possible to assign more than the maximum number of workers to certain workshop buildings
- Some more code cleanup work
- Fixed: Gamelog was broken on some maps, should be fixed now
- Well now notifies explicitly if all fields are watered
- Tooltips added to options buttons
- Hide UI function added so you can take more beautiful screenshots
- score display on saved games is now correct again
- Fixed a crashbug related to pausing
