Black Forest update for 3 January 2022

New Bugfixes and New Content

Black Forest update for 3 January 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Due to the vast number of changes in the major update, I half expected to introduce new bugs. But there's also new content here:

  • New building: Smelter - a cheaper alternative to the smithy to get metal (but produces no tools and is more dangerous to operate)
  • New monster: Hydra - a terrifying late-game enemy that can tear right through a village if not stopped by massive defenses
  • Smithy now also grants a small bonus to metal gathering, depending on the number of smiths assigned
  • Fixed: Werewolves should no longer glitch through walls when attacking
  • Balance: Food production of cabbage fields slightly reduced
  • Added a "task is active" indicator to the context menu
  • Fixed: No longer possible to assign more than the maximum number of workers to certain workshop buildings
  • Some more code cleanup work
  • Fixed: Gamelog was broken on some maps, should be fixed now
  • Well now notifies explicitly if all fields are watered
  • Tooltips added to options buttons
  • Hide UI function added so you can take more beautiful screenshots
  • score display on saved games is now correct again
  • Fixed a crashbug related to pausing

