Game patch 1.3.6

Hey folks!
This patch fixes a number of problems that were recently reported by community members.
Version 1.3.6:
- fixed 'Waking Enemies' gameplay mutator causing dead enemies to rise from the dead on Epilogue, after choking them out
- fixed being able to get stuck in a certain spot on Repurposed Factory
- fixed being able to get stuck in a certain spot on Drug Mob Casino
- fixed "Load mags" tool carrying over levels when the "Magazine system" gameplay mutator is enabled, resulting in the player having more than one "Load mags" tool in the later levels
- fixed the "Load mags" tool being absent in Nondescript Hideout when the "Magazine system" gameplay mutator is enabled
Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!
You can also join the official Discord server!
Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!
