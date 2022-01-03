- Added a base to the boulder press to stop it inverting and causing the physics to break.
- Fixed bug which meant that pumpkins were invisible during the winter season (don't ask).
- Tweaked masses of all physics objects to reduce the frequency of objects being pushed through walls. (Hopefully it won't happen at all now)
Making it Home update for 3 January 2022
Update Notes for v1.2.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Making it Home Windows Depot 1098221
Making it Home Linux Depot 1098222
