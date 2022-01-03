Untrusted - v1.131 - Changelog

Thank you to all of you who played the Winter Break Event! You have automatically obtained 50 credits for each obtained event point - already deposited in your untrusted account!
New features
- New January supporter token and avatar! Oh wow, it's been 1 year since Steam Early Access already? Thank you so much for all your support!
- Added Jukebox to Discord Rich Presence status
- Added Partial Russian Community Driven Translation - credits & thanks to BrightOne! Please join the discord ( discord.gg/untrusted ) for feedback. Please note this is not a fully supported language yet. Shall this experiment go well, there will be more languages added in the future :)
Balance Changes
- Credit payout adjustment: NETSEC classes obtain slightly more credits when winning by hacking the target node.
- Credit payout adjustment: NETSEC classes obtain slightly less credits when winning by AGENT elimination.
- Other minor payout adjustments
Server Side Changes
- Fixed mass-dc issue (hotfixed on 1130b)
- Fixed a bug where "Jam Network" and "ISP isolation" would misleadingly show the "your connection was interrupted" notification to Inside men planting keyloggers.
- Miscellaenous improvements
Client Side Changes
- The joined/left message and status are not longer shown for dead or arrested players
Known Issues
- Opening the game log from the in-game link may leave untrusted as "running" on steam
Changed files in this update