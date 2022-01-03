 Skip to content

amazin' George update for 3 January 2022

Game stopping bug fixed

amazin' George update for 3 January 2022 · Build 7964381

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've fixed a bug that would require 450 treats instead of 410 treats on Level 4 that could stop players from continuing to the next level if they didn't have sufficient amount.

As always, thank you to our players for making amazin' George an even greater experience!

Changed files in this update

amazin' George Content Depot 1849871
