We've fixed a bug that would require 450 treats instead of 410 treats on Level 4 that could stop players from continuing to the next level if they didn't have sufficient amount.
As always, thank you to our players for making amazin' George an even greater experience!
amazin' George update for 3 January 2022
Game stopping bug fixed
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update