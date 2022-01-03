Plans for 2022

Hi everyone!

First of all, let me say that I hope everyone of you got a good start into the year and I hope for all of us that 2022 is going to be a major improvement on whatever mess the previous few years have been.

Anyway, I've been organizing myself a bit over the last weeks and I feel like it's a good idea to give you a rough idea about what's still to come for GB Rober.

The plan when the game came out was to have at least one larger content update, that adds an additional game mode, as well as a secret bonus stage. I haven't really done much work for those so far, but especially the work on the holiday stage showed me that I can create new levels fairly quickly, so I still intend on delivering what I had in mind.

However I'm also going to start earnestly working on my next game, so I'll have to split my time between working on GB Rober and working on the new game.

Right now the plan is to release the new game mode and all that other stuff I had in mind in early April and I'm pretty confident I can hit that date.

So yeah, there'll be more GB Rober in the future and who knows, I may or may not already thought about a potential sequel after my current game project is done...

Hope you all have a good 2022!

P.S.: Here's a small teaser for my next game