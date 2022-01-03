Update 1/3/2022

Happy new year folks!

Climbey will be leaving Early Access at the end of this Winter sale.

Today's update is just regular housekeeping stuff, nothing major, you can turn on/off snowflakes on the performance panel behind you when you spawn in.

Note that coming out of early access doesn't mean I'm never updating the game again, it just means updates will end up limited to holidays or special events only, or critical bug fixes, as long as there is a user-base at all.

I've been doing a lot of S&Box work (Facepunch's spiritual successor to Garry's mod) and I think you'll find a lot of my work there in the future when that title releases.

Can follow me on my Twitter @TheShadowBrain if you're into that sort of stuff.